GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the same night, five different local basketball players all hit the 1,000 point mark in their high school career.

Braxcyn Baker, Lowell

McKenna Ferguson, Byron Center

Taryn Maynard, Jenison

Jax Wilson, Sparta

Simon Neuhaus, East Grand Rapids

