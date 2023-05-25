FHNE girls lacrosse downs Holt in regional quarterfinal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the playoffs start for girls lacrosse, Forest Hills Northern-Eastern takes down Holt in the regional quarterfinal. Final score 17-4.

The Birddogs led from the jump, scoring 15 goals in just the first quarter.

They cruised through the rest of the game and on the way to the regional semis.

FHNE will host Mona shores next Wednesday, May 31st at 5pm.

