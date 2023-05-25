Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

FHNE girls lacrosse downs Holt in regional quarterfinal

Final score 17-4
FHNE girls lacrosse
Isaac Gould
FHNE girls lacrosse
FHNE girls lacrosse
Posted at 11:13 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 23:13:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the playoffs start for girls lacrosse, Forest Hills Northern-Eastern takes down Holt in the regional quarterfinal. Final score 17-4.

Forest Hills Northern-Eastern 17, Holt 4

The Birddogs led from the jump, scoring 15 goals in just the first quarter.

They cruised through the rest of the game and on the way to the regional semis.

FHNE will host Mona shores next Wednesday, May 31st at 5pm.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward