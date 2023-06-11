FHNE, East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse fall in state finals

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Pioneers girls lacrosse team played against the Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets in the Division 2 state finals.

DCD 13, EGR 12

EGR was looking to earn back-to-back state championship. The Pioneers scored the first goal of the game thanks to sophomore MC Millman. A back-and-forth game today as the pioneers tie it up at the half at 6 all.

No team would take the lead for long, for when one team scored another followed. DCD scored with just nine seconds left to break the tie and win the game. Final score 13-12. East Grand Rapids finishes the season 16-10.

"Last time we played them we lost by 13 its just incredible how much we came out fighting this game and how many improvement we made this season, we graduated 9 of our 12 starters so i am just very proud of them and how the played today," said Head Coach Meggan Loyd.

The Forest Hills Northern Eastern faced off against Brighton in the Division 1 state finals. This would be the Birddogs shot at redemption as they lost in overtime in last year's state finals.

Brighton 8, FHNE 6

The Bulldogs scored the first goal of the game but it was followed up shortly by Julia Kozal to tie the game at 1. Alayna Davis led FHNE with 3 goals in this game. It was a close match between the two teams but the Bulldogs extended their lead with a goal in the 4th quarter to secure the win. Brighton wins 8-6.

"I'm so proud of the girls and so proud of what they accomplished and no one wants to lose their last game, but only one team wins the last game and our girls battled hard and battled through the whole year and we came up a couple goals short today but im so proud of their effort," said Joe Curcuru, FHNE Head Coach.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

