FHN soccer blanks East in crucial OK White matchup

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern boys soccer is currently the number one team in the OK White conference while East has been battling it out against Grand Rapids Christian for second place.

It was a quiet first half, the Huskies were on the move but East goalie JC Poortenga snaged up the ball on the near side of the box. It was scoreless at the half.

Just seven minutes into the second half, Northern gets on the board, Luca Enrico with the free kick and Dylan Van Skiver is there to bat it in to the back of the net, 1-0 Huskies.

And it would stay that way for the rest of the game, a big save here for the FHN goalie, Lukas Darling. Final score 1-0 Forest Hills Northern.

