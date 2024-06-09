FHE boys lacrosse falls to DCD in state title game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Forest Hills Eastern boys lacrosse fell to Detroit Country Day in the Boys Division II State Championship on Saturday.

The Hawks would score the first two goals in the contest thanks to Jackson Arnold and Will Morgan, but Country Day would battle right back in it. FHE would trail 5-9 at halftime.

Country Day would dominate the rest of the way. A goal late in the fourth quarter from Mark Fuehrer would be the last of the Hawk's season as Forest Hills Eastern loses with a final score of 18-7.

