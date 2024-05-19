FHE boys, EGR girls track punch ticket to D2 state meet

SPARTA, Mich. — Forest Hills Eastern boys and East Grand Rapids girls track teams win the division 2, region 13 championship on Saturday to punch their ticket to the state meet.

David Molhoek from FHE pulled away at the end of the 100 meter dash to earn first place for the Hawks.

In the boys 1600, there were several lead changes but Alex Thole from East Grand Rapids crossed the finish line with a new personal record of 4:21:41.

For the girls, we saw one of the closest finished all day in the 4x100 meter relay. On the final turn, it was a battle between Amaya Brown from Godwin Heights and Marie Line Henderson from Grand Rapids Christian. Brown nearly edged out Henderson at the finish line to secure first place for the Wolverines.

In the girls 3200 meter race, GR Christian junior Natalie VanOttteren maintained the lead until the final lap. That's when Sadey Seyferth pushed the pace and then turned on the jets in the 8th lap to help EGR win for the girls.

The Division Two state track and field meet will be held on June 1st at Hamilton High School.

