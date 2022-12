GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Week two of the Cornerstone Holiday tournament continues on Wednesday with the girls silver bracket in the afternoon.

Forest Hills Central beat Covenant Christian 40-26.

Kent City took down North Point Christian 45-37.

