FHC, Caledonia girls soccer secure district championships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Caledonia girls soccer earns an upset win over Hudsonville in division one. The Fighting Scots earned a goal in the final 18 minutes of regulation and forced two overtime periods.

Caledonia 2, Hudsonville 1

The Scots were able to outlast the Eagles in a game where only two goals were scored in regulation, and neither team could register a shot in overtime. Defense would play a major role in Caledonia's victory, as they would face 21 shots against in regulation. The Scots goalie, Davanee Balczak, kept her team in the game with several clutch saves.

Eric Brefka Caledonia girls soccer wins 2024 district championship

In PK's, Hudsonville missed their initial attempt before both teams matched each other in scoring their next three attempts. Avery Rosted scored Caledonia's fourth and final attempt to seal the win. The Scot's will move on to the regional semifinal on June 4th.

Forest Hills Central 4, East Grand Rapids 1

Forest Hills Central earned the district championship over East Grand Rapids with a 4-1 victory on Friday Night. The Rangers scored first with a goal from Haley Ward. The Pioneers answered with a score of their own from Mollie Brandasdt but FHC powered past East. Scoring three goals in the second half to win it. They now advance to the regional semis against Spring Lake on June 4th at Cedar Springs.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

