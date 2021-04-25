FH Northern, West Catholic baseball pick up big wins at LMCU Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Three high school baseball games were hosted at the West Michigan Whitecaps' LMCU Ballpark on Saturday.

The first game featured Hackett Catholic taking on Forest Hills Northern with the Huskies prevailing, 7-4.

In the second game of the afternoon, it was the Irish sticking around to take on West Catholic.

LMCU Ballpark gets set to host game two of the day between Hackett Catholic & West Catholic. pic.twitter.com/3bnuTmNaYl — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) April 24, 2021

Travis Zdanowski and Caleb Tuttle would each record two hits and the Falcons would score seven runs in the second inning to beat the Irish, 10-4.

In the day-cap, it was West Catholic beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 9-4.

Zach Harig / FOX 17 High school baseball was played at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday.

However, win or lose, the coaches agree that playing at LMCU Ballpark is a memory the players won't forget.

"It was a great experience, this was the first time I've actually played on this field and I've always wanted to so it was a great experience for me," said Forest Hills Northern sophomore, Jonah St. Antoine, "it really showed me what it's like to play at a big ballpark. It's something I'll remember for the rest of my life, it's a beautiful field and I'll always remember it."

And Forest Hills Northern head baseball coach John Dolce couldn't help but smile when asked what it meant to play on the field.

"It's a dream come true, it's like the field of dreams for most of these kids, it truly is," Dolce said, "we got a lot of kids into the game so they got that experience of playing here. There's nothing better than playing at LMCU, I have to get used to that because it was Fifth-Third Ballpark," he chuckled, "they'll remember this for a lifetime, no question."