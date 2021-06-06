FH Northern girls tennis program wins tenth state title since 2000

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Forest Hills Northern girls tennis team swept all eight legs of the state championship match on Saturday at the Midland Tennis Center against Marian.

"There is no secret," explained head coach David Sukup.

FH Northern girls tennis wins another state title

After all, he has to explain how his program has won ten state championships since 2000.

"We just have great kids at Northern, they work hard, we have great coaches and that makes a huge difference," he added.

It also marks back-to-back state titles for the Huskies, excluding the 2020 season which was canceled due to the pandemic.

"It totally means a lot to me," said junior Abby Saminski, who won her No. 1 singles match on Saturday, "it was such a big deal to be here with the team, especially because we won all eight flights in the finals today."

And even after winning a state title her freshman year, this one still means so much.

"It was great to make history like that, it's definitely a big deal," she laughed.