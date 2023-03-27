Watch Now
FH Eastern coach looks ahead to 2023 season

The Hawks won the D2 title in 2022
Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 23:02:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2022, Forest Hills Eastern baseball won the Division two state title. They also had a 25 game win streak and finished with one of the best teams in program history.

Now as they look ahead to 2023, Head Coach Ian Hearn sat down to chat about this years team.

"We think a lot of things could be similar from last year. In being competitive and playing hard," said Hearn. "Just working hard on improving each day".

The Hawks did graduate several quality players, but they've got a loaded bullpen coming back this season. Including senior RHP Jacob Pallo.

"He was 10-0 last season and was an all-state pitcher. Right now we're still sorting through it to see who is going to get the bulk of the innings."

Eastern will kick off conference play in the OK Gold with rival Kenowa Hills in a doubleheader on April 11th.

