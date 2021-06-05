FH Central wins state quarterfinal matchup with FH Northern

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — After losing an entire season in 2020 due to the pandemic, coaches didn't know what their teams would look like in 2021.

Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse coach Andy Shira knew his team would be talented after a state championship in 2019, but there was also a lot of youth.

This season, the Rangers are playing five sophomores a significant amount but that hasn't hindered them one bit.

In fact, Forest Hills Central is now 16-3 on the season after Friday night's win in the state quarterfinal, a 16-4 victory over their rivalry, Forest Hills Northern.

"It's just a good rivalry, always good games, always bringing the hype, great student sections," said Rangers senior, Carson Deines, "it's great to be out here against guys you know on and off the field."

Deines helped lead the way with four goals and two assists on Friday night while sophomore Rowan Clay added four goals and three assists.

"We have four or five sophomores on this team that either start or see significant time," Shira added, "especially missing their whole freshman season last year due to the pandemic, just young and how inexperienced we are, to be back in the semifinals is quite a testament to the work these guys put in."

The Rangers will take on Forest Hills Eastern in the state semifinal on Wednesday.