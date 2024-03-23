FGR's buzzer beater three ends West Catholic's season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — West Catholic has made the trip to the final four for three straight years and 2024 ends in heartbreak for the Falcons after losing to Father Gabriel Richard. The Irish knock down a three at the buzzer to knock out West from the division two tournament.

After taking the lead in the first quarter, the Falcons led for the majority of the game. However they missed a few crucial free throws late in the fourth quarter that ended up making the difference.

Despite the loss, senior Reese Polega says that they've made coming to the Breslin an annual tradition for three years and she hopes that the program continues to do that.

"It's definitely an accomplishment that not a lot of people get to experience. And being here (the Breslin Center) for the third time, it's become tradition for us. We felt like we had the upper hand being here three years in a row, so it's good for us," said Polega.

The Falcons were led by Elisha Dykstra with nine points. Followed by Becca Tuttle and Alexis Asekomeh who both had six. They finish the season 26-2.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)