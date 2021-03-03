Menu

Zeinstra's clutch three helps Byron Center stun East Grand Rapids

Bulldogs pull ahead in OK White with win
The Bulldogs take down number one in division one
Posted at 11:39 PM, Mar 02, 2021
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Byron Center girls basketball team entered Tuesday night riding a seven game winning streak, ever since the 61-50 loss to East Grand Rapids in the first game of the season.

However, it was the Bulldogs getting revenge with the 59-56 win on Tuesday, led by Avery Zeinstra's late game-winner.

The Bulldogs now pull ahead in the OK White, which is only factoring in the second meetings of the season in the conference standings, meaning Byron Center is now 2-0 in conference.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers fall to 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in OK White play.

The two teams will be a part of the same district in the postseason as a potential third matchup looms.

