Zeinstra's clutch three helps Byron Center stun East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Byron Center girls basketball team entered Tuesday night riding a seven game winning streak, ever since the 61-50 loss to East Grand Rapids in the first game of the season.

However, it was the Bulldogs getting revenge with the 59-56 win on Tuesday, led by Avery Zeinstra's late game-winner.

The Bulldogs now pull ahead in the OK White, which is only factoring in the second meetings of the season in the conference standings, meaning Byron Center is now 2-0 in conference.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers fall to 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in OK White play.

The two teams will be a part of the same district in the postseason as a potential third matchup looms.