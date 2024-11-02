Extended voting period so you can choose the next FOX 17 Blitz Boss

WEST MICHIGAN — There may be a general election on Tuesday, but right now you can get in on the race every athlete in West Michigan is focused on: The FOX 17 Blitz Boss poll.

This week the voting period is open longer so you can decide who is the best of the best. Here are the nominees:



Byron Center QB Landon Tungate: 136 passing yards & 2 TDs, 111 rushing yards & 1 TD

Coopersville QB Beau Harris: 258 rushing yards & 3 TDs, 1 passing TD

Hudsonville Kicker Ian Jenkins who hit the game-winning field goal as time expired

The Blitz Boss polls is open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. Get your votes in below:

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)