Experience guards lead Calvin Christian to win over Godwin Heights

Calvin 71, Godwin Heights 61

Calvin Christian relied on its experienced guards to get a 71-61 win over visiting Godwin Heights in an OK Silver showdown Friday.

Senior point guard Jack Agema scored 21 points, fellow senior Carson DeHaan added 16.

"They are two senior guards that we really rely on," Squires first year head coach Matt Veltema said. "They are going to carry us a long way this year. "I thought Jack played a really good game, they were on him all night and he put the team on his back at times tonight which was fun to see,"

Jakhary Towns led the Wolverines with 32 points. Calvin Christian junior Matt Elderkin scored 14 points.

This game was up down most of the night, a pace that both teams like to play.

"In practice we focus a lot on transition points and getting out," DeHaan said. "I think we did getting rebounds and then quickly finding Jack to run out and find the next guy ahead and get some easy buckets."

With the win, Calvin Christian (3-0, 8-1) now sits alone in first place in the OK Silver.

"We knew coming into this game that this was going to be a big game for conference, Agema said."

