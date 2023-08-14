Expectations elevated at Whitehall coming off an 11-win season

WHITEHALL, Mich. — An undefeated regular season, a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title, a district championship, and 11 wins. Whitehall football had an incredible 2022.

The Vikings expect to have team to be reckoned again with this fall.

What they did last year, even though they've been a winning team for several years under head coach Tony Sigmon, changed the expectation level of this program.

"It's cliche, but there are no little things, so we are doing everything with detail, and we are doing everything right," Whitehall senior receiver and defensive back Trannon Aylor said. "I think last year that set the expectation of we want to be a championship program. That is what we are trying to do here so we have to do everything right."

Whitehall returns Aylor who started both ways last season, Kyle Stratton at quarterback for a third year as a varsity starter, and a host of other skill players that were a big part of last season's success.

"The regular season was good last year we took care of business every week," Stratton said. "What I take out of last year is experience, we gained a lot of experience so we can bring that into this year, and we'll be ready when we are in big games. We came up short last year, just little mistakes, and I got to be the guy, the leader, that's going to make sure those mistake are dwindled down."

"It allows us as a community and a school to know that we can do big things here," Sigmon said. "We have a lot of guys that are bought in right now we are going to have a varsity of about 34 kids. There are a lot of guys that have really done a lot of work to say, 'why not me, give me a shot to play.'"

While Whitehall is very experienced at the skill positions, it is replacing its entire starting offensive line from a year ago.

The Vikings fell to division five by enrollment, but have made the decision to opt up and play division four this fall.

Whitehall is scheduled to open the season at home on Thursday August 24th against Unity Christian.

