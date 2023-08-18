NEWEAYGO, Mich. — Ralph Munger is used to winning.

The former Rockford head coach led the Rams to 25 consecutive winning seasons before stepping down after the 2019 season.

Excitement high at Newaygo as Munger takes over

This fall, the Hall of Fame head coach is taking on a new challenge, leading Newaygo which has won just two games in each of the last three seasons.

As we approach the start of the season, Munger is pleased with what he has seen from his new team.

"The kids have been really good, they've been great," Munger said. "I think as time goes on we can grow this program, hopefully we can make it extremely competitive and hopefully we can help the young men establish life lasting characteristics that will help them in their futures."

The players have been surprised from what they have received from the very successful head coach.

"A lot of the coaches say that he used to be a really hard back, but he's really more relaxed with us, surprised me," Newaygo senior fullback and linebacker Aaron Garza said. "Surprised me he came here, he's the most wanted coach in Michigan."

While there is work to do, excitement is present.

The Lions will be led by junior quarterback Blake Kerr and a solid group of wide receivers on offense.

"We are going to do really good this year because coach has been doing really good with us, been teaching us a lot and I feel like this year is just different," Lions senior wide receiver and cornerback Isaiah Lopez said. "It's all about the mind, we just got to think about it. You just got to know you are going to win and if you know you are going to win, then you are probably going to."

One aspect of bringing in a new head coach is the ability to attract some new players to play the sport.

Six foot, six inch senior, Luke Acton is playing for the first time since the sixth grade.

"Coach Munger knows what he's talking about," Acton said. "He knows the game plans, he knows what to do. I have confidence in this team."

Competition in the Central State Activities Association Gold division is fierce, but Newaygo expects to battle each week.

"Getting to know these guys, they're competitive," Munger said. "We are hoping that the way that our system operates, that it will be met with favor, not only with our young me, but with the scoreboard as well."

The Lions are scheduled to play three playoff teams from a year ago in the first four weeks starting at Kent City on Thursday night.

