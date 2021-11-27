Ewalt returns from injury to lead Pewamo-Westphalia to title game win

DETROIT, Mich. — Trailing Lawton by three in the fourth quarter, Pewamo-Westphalia went to the ground as senior Dak Ewalt scored on a 35-yard run to give the Pirates a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 14-10 win to claim the division seven state championship at Ford Field.

"We just kind of made the decision that we were going to pound the ball at them and hit a crease hopefully," P-W head coach Jeremy Miller said. "Thankfully we were able to do that, we had a great block by our fullback and Dak was able to hit that crease."

Ewal is just one of a plethora of Pirates that have been sidelined by injury this season. He missed three games at the beginning of the season because of a broken hand and the missed last week's semifinal win because of a concussion.

"Honestly it means a lot," Ewalt said about scoring the game-winning touchdown. "Last week I started shedding a tear, those guys and the guys around me made it possible for me to be there and play in this moment and score that touchdown."

FOX 17 Jermey Miller after the division 7 state championship win

"Once he gets in the open field he is extremely hard to tackle," Miller added. "I'm really happy for him too, he's put in a ton of work so for him to have this moment is pretty awesome."

Ewalt finished with 61 yards on eight carries and the touchdown.

Senior quarterback Cam Cook, who returned last week after missing seven weeks with a knee injury, was six of 15 passing for 101 yards and ran for a score.

The title is Pewamo Westphalia's fourth in football in school history with all of them coming in the last six seasons.

Lawton was led by Jake Reuff who rushed for 50 yards on eight carries. Landon Motter completed eight of 17 passes for 118 yards and a 41-yard touchdown to Luke Leighton.

FOX 17 Lawton players embrace following the division 7 state final

The Blue Devils had a wonderful season and this team laid an incredible foundation for future teams to build upon.

"I can't necessarily teach a teenage boy how to be a leader that usually has to come from another teenage boy. That is the legacy this year's senior class has laid out," Blue Devils head coach Wade Waldrup said. "They have taught kids how to do things the right way, how to be leaders and how to conduct yourself 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that is their legacy, not a 13-1 season. A 13-1 season, because of the way they do things, is inevitable."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter