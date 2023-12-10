EJ Ryans hits game winner to round out games at The Invite tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here are scores and highlights from The Invite tournament at Calvin University.

Northview 70, GR Catholic Central 67

Brady Swartz has 28 points for the Wildcats followed by Cam Ryans with 23, and EJ Ryans with 14. Durral Brooks from CC led all scorers with 31 points. Izaya Larthridge had 15 and Carter Meerman had 13.

South Christian 64, Rockford 57

Jake Vermaas led South Christian with 28 points. Followed by Davis Kemper with 14 points, an Carson Vis with 13 points. Rockford's Andrew Landis racked in 17 points and Drake Irwin had 16.

GR Christian 60, Hudsonville 50

Tyler Davis from GR Christian and Joey Millet from Hudsonville both had 13 points.

Grandville 59, Unity Christian 56

Cam Regnerus led all scorers with 24 points for Grandville. Jack Kamminga from Unity was the leader for the Saders with 15 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

