Roundup: EGR ladies edge out Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — After a close loss to Grand Rapids Christian on Friday, East Grand Rapids girls beat Lowell in the OK White. Final score 49-40. That win for the Pioneers knocks Lowell out of first place in the conference.

EGR 49, Lowell 40

Grand Haven boys traveled to take on East Kentwood. The Falcons earned a come from behind win, 65-56.

Grand Haven 65, East Kentwood 56

Battle Creek Central hosted Mattawan. The Wildcats win it 65-56.

Mattawan 62, Battle Creek Central 56

Also in the SMAC, Battle Creek Lakeview took on St. Joseph. The Bears got the win 46-42.

St. Joseph 46, BC Lakeview 42

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter