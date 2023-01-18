Roundup: EGR ladies edge out Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — After a close loss to Grand Rapids Christian on Friday, East Grand Rapids girls beat Lowell in the OK White. Final score 49-40. That win for the Pioneers knocks Lowell out of first place in the conference.
EGR 49, Lowell 40
Grand Haven boys traveled to take on East Kentwood. The Falcons earned a come from behind win, 65-56.
Grand Haven 65, East Kentwood 56
Battle Creek Central hosted Mattawan. The Wildcats win it 65-56.
Mattawan 62, Battle Creek Central 56
Also in the SMAC, Battle Creek Lakeview took on St. Joseph. The Bears got the win 46-42.
St. Joseph 46, BC Lakeview 42
