EGR Hockey readies for 2nd half of the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids will take the ice on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks since the holiday break. Last time they played, it was a revenge game. The Pioneers beat Flint Powers 5-2 on December 20th. A sweet win after Powers was the team who beat them in the 2023 D3 state championship.

Now they turn their attention to the second half of the season with three big games this week. They'll start with a match up against Grand Rapids Christian in the OK Baum division on Tuesday.

"We've just got to mentally focus and know that we lost some twenty days, but we'll just come back harder in practice and get ready," said Glenn Green.

This weekend EGR will travel up to Traverse City for the annual North-South Showcase. They say that they look back at the state runner up as motivation but also are preparing for what the rest of this season could look like.

"Just coming in every day with a different mentality to practice and games. Last year we fell just a little short so I think that we just need to bring a little bit more momentum and physicality to practice to pick each other up," said Charlie Hoekstra.

EGR is currently 9-3 this season with their only losses coming against undefeated Byron Center, GR Catholic Central and Forest Hills Central.

"No there's no extra motivation from last year. It's a whole different situation. We're just day-by-day trying to get better here. Whoever has the more will to win, that's the team that's going to do the best. Day-to-day we're just trying to compete, have more will than the other team and we'll see how it goes from there," said Chris Newton.

Puck drop is set for 4:30pm on Tuesday, Jan. 9th at Patterson Ice Arena.

