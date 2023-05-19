EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids girls track and field team is getting set for the division two regional meet on Friday at Sparta.

EGR girls track team builds toward another strong finish

The Pioneers won the team state title in division two last spring and that has made this year's team want more success.

"It is just realizing that it's possible," senior runner Camryn Bodine said. "I feel like last year, even I was shocked when we won, I just couldn't believe it. I knew that our team had such quality runners on it, but I didn't realize that we were that good. I think just knowing that it's a possibility is exciting now."

EGR finished in second place at last week's OK White conference meet with division one Forest Hills Central finishing on top.

The Pioneers are hoping to have a good showing at the regional meet and get a bunch to the state meet on June 3rd.

"We definitely have some expectation to our team," junior runner Drew Muller said. "Our team is just doing what they can behind the scenes, working hard as usual so we are looking at it as go out there and do what we can and kind of see what happens."

Muller won the 1600 meter run last year and has the best time in the state this season.

She is also a member of the 4 X 800 team that took first at state and the 4 X 400 team that finished second last year.

This Pioneers have relied on their mid-distance and distance in the past, but this season it has been spread out a little more.

"We have actually had some events this year where field events have really carried us," 17th year head coach Mike Dykstra said. "I'm not sure how that translates to a state meet, but definitely we were very middle distance and distance heavy and we have had contributions from all around this year. Everybody tries to raise to those expectations once something like that happens."

Bodine won the 800 meter run last year at state and was also a part of the two relay teams with Muller.

EGR senior set to return at regional meet Friday at Sparta

She has been out the last few weeks but is running at the regional meet and excited about it.

"I have not really dealt with injury until now, but injuries are part of the sport and everyone goes through that so I am just excited to back racing tomorrow, honestly," Bodine said. "Just watching the past few track meets have been hard mentally for because I really want to get in and race so I am just excited to race."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter