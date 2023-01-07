EGR girls dominate Greenville in league opener - Highlights and scores from Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kicking off the new year, East Grand Rapids girls basketball hosted Greenville for their first conference game of the year. Pioneers win it 72-43. Senior Maci Brown had 24 points.

The Kent City ladies also earning a win at home. They beat Morley Stanwood 61-28. Lexi Bower led all scorers with 20 points, 9 steals, 8 rebounds.

Byron Center fell to Grand Rapids Christian 86-54.

Hart traveled to take on North Muskegon and goes home with the win. Pirates beat the Norsemen 61-45.

South Christian boys narrowly took down Forest Hills Eastern 45-44. That is the Hawks first loss of the year.

In hockey, Kenowa Hills faced off against Northview in the Mayor's Cup tournament. The Knights get the win 6-4, Jack Jeffries had a hat trick.

Rockford hockey also earns a win against a tough Forest Hills Northern Eastern team. Final score 2-1.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

