GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — East Kentwood rallied with three goals in the second half Tuesday to erase a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 win at Grand Haven.

East Kentwood, Grand Haven 2

Fiston Kayitare tallied the game-winner as the Falcons (4-0, 6-1-1) stay perfect in the OK Red.

Hudsonville beat Grandville to keep pace with Kentwood atop the standings.

