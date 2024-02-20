Watch Now
East Kentwood boys and girls, Muskegon and Schoolcraft pick up wins on Monday night

Posted at 11:50 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 23:50:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the last week of the boys high school basketball season. Muskegon got a big win on the road beating Kalamazoo Central 82-34.

Schoolcraft continues its surge into district play with a 55-48 win over Tr-unity Christian.

East Kentwood and Hudsonville played makeup games. On the girl's side, the Falcons won a tight one 70-65.

On the boy's side, senior Christian Humphery led all scores with 22 as East Kentwood pulled away late 63-52.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

