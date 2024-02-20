East Kentwood boys and girls, Muskegon and Schoolcraft pick up wins on Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the last week of the boys high school basketball season. Muskegon got a big win on the road beating Kalamazoo Central 82-34.

Muskegon 82, Kalamazoo Central 34

Schoolcraft continues its surge into district play with a 55-48 win over Tr-unity Christian.

Schoolcraft 55, Tri-unity Christian 48

East Kentwood and Hudsonville played makeup games. On the girl's side, the Falcons won a tight one 70-65.

East Kentwood 70, Hudsonville 65

On the boy's side, senior Christian Humphery led all scores with 22 as East Kentwood pulled away late 63-52.

East Kentwood 63, Hudsonville 52

