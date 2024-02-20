East Kentwood boys and girls, Muskegon and Schoolcraft pick up wins on Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the last week of the boys high school basketball season. Muskegon got a big win on the road beating Kalamazoo Central 82-34.
Muskegon 82, Kalamazoo Central 34
Schoolcraft continues its surge into district play with a 55-48 win over Tr-unity Christian.
Schoolcraft 55, Tri-unity Christian 48
East Kentwood and Hudsonville played makeup games. On the girl's side, the Falcons won a tight one 70-65.
East Kentwood 70, Hudsonville 65
On the boy's side, senior Christian Humphery led all scores with 22 as East Kentwood pulled away late 63-52.
East Kentwood 63, Hudsonville 52
