East Grand Rapids wins hockey semifinal in overtime

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — It's been more than 20 years since the last time East Grand Rapids hockey has played for a state title. Now, they will get the chance to bring home the championship on Saturday, after a 2-1 overtime win in the semifinals Friday.

The Pioneers kept it scoreless through the first period, but Houghton scored the opening goal in the second. With just 16 minutes left in regulation, Tyler Sikkenga scored the equalizer to send the game to overtime.

Then in OT, Charlie Hoekstra scored the game winner. Pioneers win it 2-1 against Houghton.

"There are so many emotions. It's a really big thing for our community. I think we've only ever been here two times. I've got to give a lot to my teammates and my goalie for standing on his head. It's a great feeling, I love it. Walking in here, everyone thinks you're going to lose. I love it, it's a great mentality to have," Hoekstra told FOX 17 after the win.

EGR goalie, Austin Stankowski, had 33 saves in the outing against the Gremlins.

Tim Arrick EGR Hockey

Next up, the Pioneers will play the winner of Riverview Gabriel Richard and Flint Powers Catholic in the division three championship Saturday, March 11.

