Menu

Watch
SportsBlitz

Actions

East Grand Rapids holds off Rockford to advance to regional final

Jillian Brown's 24 points leads the Pioneers
items.[0].image.alt
Zach Harig / FOX 17
East Grand Rapids advances to regional final
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 23:08:47-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids girls basketball team jumped out to an early 11-0 lead on Rockford in Monday night's regional semifinal.

The Pioneers would lead, 37-24 at halftime before the Rams would answer with a run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to just seven.

East GR 67, Rockford 56

However, Pioneer senior and Miss Basketball finalist Jillian Brown helped the Pioneers preserve the lead with her game-high 24 points as East Grand Rapids picked up the 67-56 win.

The Pioneers advance to face Hudsonville on Wednesday in the regional championship at West Ottawa high school, a matchup that was heavily anticipated before COVID-19 cancellation last season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time