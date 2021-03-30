East Grand Rapids holds off Rockford to advance to regional final

HOLLAND, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids girls basketball team jumped out to an early 11-0 lead on Rockford in Monday night's regional semifinal.

The Pioneers would lead, 37-24 at halftime before the Rams would answer with a run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to just seven.

East GR 67, Rockford 56

However, Pioneer senior and Miss Basketball finalist Jillian Brown helped the Pioneers preserve the lead with her game-high 24 points as East Grand Rapids picked up the 67-56 win.

The Pioneers advance to face Hudsonville on Wednesday in the regional championship at West Ottawa high school, a matchup that was heavily anticipated before COVID-19 cancellation last season.