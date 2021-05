EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse program continues to schedule the top teams in the state and Saturday was no exception.

The Pioneers welcomed Hartland to Memorial Field and hung tough, falling 14-9.

East Grand Rapids was led by Jack Higgins who scored three goals while Sam Tholl, Nate Milaanowski and Ted Campbell each added two.

East falls to 14-2 on the season and will take on state powerhouse Brother Rice on Monday on the road.