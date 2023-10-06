EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hearts of Gold campaign continues this year at East Grand Rapids with the Pioneers picking 'I Understand' as this years charitable organization.

East Grand Rapids continues Hearts of Gold campaign

Since 2009, the EGR community has picked a new organization every year to raise money and awareness for. 'I Understand' is a group that supports mental health awareness and "offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain,".

"Our goal is to raise at least $80,000 or $90,000, which that normally happens. We just hope everyone in the community can come out to support, help raise that money and reach that goal," said East Grand Rapids junior Luke VanGessel.

"I like to see a lot of different support and awareness being brought to mental health organizations. 'I Understand' does a great job of supporting everybody's mental health and letting them know that you're not alone," said Courtny Cinglie.

The Pioneers will display their all gold uniforms as they take on Grand Rapids Christian Friday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter