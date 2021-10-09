Eagles bully Bulldogs

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center already has a playoff spot locked up, but the Bulldogs still had a conference title in their sights as they hosted Grand Rapids Christian in OK White play.
But the Eagles played spoiler, with tough defense and an opportunistic offense.
Ja'Martae Hogan took a screen pass 70 yards for the touchdown, and the Eagles defense got a safety in the 4th quarter to salt the game away.
Grand Rapids Christian wins 24-10 over Byron Center.
