Catholic Central's Durral Brooks named Michigan's Mr. Basketball

DETROIT, Mich. — Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks is the 2024 Mr. Basketball winner for the state of Michigan. He's the first player from West Michigan to earn the award since Isaiah Livers won it in 2011.

The CC senior averages 26.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. During his freshman season he helped the Cougars to a division two state championship. He's been battling a knee injury this season and had sat out for several games, but when he does play, he's making show-stopping plays for CC. He's committed to play at the University of Michigan.

In 4 years as a member of the Cougars, Brooks set the school's all-time records for steals, career points with more than 1,600, and field goals with 613 makes from the floor. He's currently 2nd in school history with 398 career assists and his 636 rebounds puts him 3rd in Catholic Central's record books.

His coach, TJ Meerman says "If anyone knows basketball in Michigan, they know Phat Phat. They know that he doesn't just do it on the offensive end, he does it on the defensive end too. And that's what I think makes him so special,".

The award is voted on by members of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM).

