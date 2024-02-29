District semi-finals: South Christian outlasts Unity Christian, games from West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school boys basketball district semi-finals featured some great match-ups across West Michigan. In Division 2, South Christian outlasts Unity Christian 70-62 and will play Grand Rapids Christian on Friday.

South Christian 70, Unity Christian 62

Byron Center mounts a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Hudsonville 57-52. Byron Center will play East Kentwood on Friday.

Byron Center 57, Hudsonville 52

Forest Hills Central will head to the district final after beating Ottawa 68-59.

Forest Hills Central 68, Ottawa Hills 59

