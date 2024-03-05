Watch Now
District quarterfinals: Hudsonville, Muskegon, Mona Shores advance to semis

Posted at 11:04 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 23:17:16-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hudsonville girls hoops beat Wyoming 50-43 in the district opener. Josie DeSmit led all scorers with 23 points. The Eagles will now play East Kentwood in the semis on Wednesday.

Hudsonville 50, Wyoming 43

Muskegon girls down Reeths-Puffer 61-27. Camiyah Bonner lead Muskegon with 23 points. Brooklyn Tornes had 17 points for Reeths-Puffer.

Mona Shores 39, Greenville 36

Mona Shores advances to the district semi thanks to a 39-36 win over Greenville.

Muskegon 61, Reeths-Puffer 27

