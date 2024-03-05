District quarterfinals: Hudsonville, Muskegon, Mona Shores advance to semis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hudsonville girls hoops beat Wyoming 50-43 in the district opener. Josie DeSmit led all scorers with 23 points. The Eagles will now play East Kentwood in the semis on Wednesday.

Muskegon girls down Reeths-Puffer 61-27. Camiyah Bonner lead Muskegon with 23 points. Brooklyn Tornes had 17 points for Reeths-Puffer.

Mona Shores advances to the district semi thanks to a 39-36 win over Greenville.

