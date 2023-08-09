West Catholic won the division six state championship last fall and a big reason why was senior running back Tim Kloska who ran for 2,425 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Falcons all-time leading rusher has graduated and moved on the U.S. Army, and West has to find a way to replace him.

'Depth' in place as West Catholic tries to replace all-time leading rusher

"You don't ever replace a kid like Timmy," Second year Falcons head coach Landon Grove said. "He's one of the best to ever play at West Catholic, owns all the records running back wise. "We have four guys that I think can replace him collectively would be the best answer so we feel good about our depth."

First up is senior Charlie DeBruyn who played behind Kloska last fall and was also a standout inside linebacker.

"I love it," DeBruyn said. "love the pressure. A lot of people say they're big shoes to fill or whatever but I love that, I can't wait. I've always been behind Timmy my whole high school career so, I love the kid, I'd play with him again if I could, but I'm kind of glad he's gone so my time to shine now."

Others expected to help carry the load in the backfield are Mike Murphy, David Britenfeld, and sophomore Conner Olszewski.

The Falcons do return a lot of key pieces from last season's title team, including three starting offensive lineman and three talented wide receivers.

"This year we are just going to have to spread it around more and more people are going to step up," senior h-back and defensive end Ethan Stoner said. "Timmy was a great player he was a great leader, he always got it done what we need him to get it done, but everyone else can step up and everyone else can come through in a big way."

Alek Wickstrom is a senior that is competing for the starting quarterback spot, he transferred in after starting at Grand Rapids Christian much of the last two seasons.

West is scheduled to open the season at Edwardsburg on Thursday, August 24.

