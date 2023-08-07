Defending state champion South Christian eager to create own identity in 2023

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The South Christian football team was back on the practice field for the first time Monday since hoisting the division four state championship trophy last November at Ford Field.

South Christian set to defend state title as football practice begins

The Sailors won the school's fourth state championship in football, but it was the first undefeated season in program history.

South must find a way to replace 22 seniors that graduated including standout quarterback Jake DeHaan and two-way lineman Cam Post.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jake Vermaas leads the returners.

"It's a great memory from last year, it was a wonderful experience," Vermaas said about last season. "At the same time, last year's success has nothing to do with our success this year. Right now we are just really focusing on week one against GRC (Grand Rapids Christian)."

Vermaas returned from a broken collarbone last fall to play very well in the playoffs which included seven catches for 152 and an interception return for a touchdown in the state title game win over Goodrich.

The Sailors have three competing for the quarterback job with senior Noah Funk, a transfer from Grand Rapids Christian, junior Catson Vis, who was excellent at receiver last fall, and sophomore Kayd Coffman, who was the junior varsity quarterback last season as a freshman.

"When you run the offense that we do, having a quarterback that can take charge, lead the team is a big thing," 5th year Sailors head coach Danny Brown said. "Unique situation where we have three guys whoi are fighting for it, but I think like anything the more talent you have, the more competition you have, it kind of spreads through the organization. I think it will be good for the program."

South Christian is scheduled to open the season on Friday August 25th at traditional rival Grand Rapids Christian.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter