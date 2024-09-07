Decide who is this week's Blitz Boss

WEST MICHIGAN — Week two of high school football is in the bag. While several student-athletes had standout performances, only one can be named the Blitz Boss for this week.

The FOX 17 Blitz crew of Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita each nominated one player for the honor. Now it's up to you to decide who's the ultimate boss.

The nominees are:

West Catholic running back David Brittenfeld. Bret Bakita nominated the senior who ran 32 times, covering 185 yards, and 3 TDs

Byron Center's Isaac Lee. The senior, nominated by Remi Monaghan, scored multiple times, including a punt return TD, and collected an interception on defense.

South Christian quarterback Carson Vis. Thomas Cook backed the senior who threw for 333 yards and 4 TDs while also running for 42 yards and a score.

Watch the highlights from those players above and vote in the poll below to decide which one will be crowned the Blitz Boss for week two.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

