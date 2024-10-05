Cougars roll past HC, set up unbeaten showdown in the OK Black next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Central takes down Holland Christian in our week 6 Blitz Battle.

The Maroons got on the board in the first quarter with a field goal before the Cougs responded with a touchdown of their own. They both scored one more time before the half, making it 14-10 at the break.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Holland Christian 18

In the third quarter, Odin Spencer connected with Jamie Williams twice for his third and fourth touchdowns of the night.

Holland Christian found the end zone one more time before the end of the game, but CC wins this one big 42-18.

The Cougs will now get ready to take on undefeated Northview next week with the OK Black title on the line.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)