Cougars look for 'complete game' in D5 state finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central will try to win their 6th state title in the last eight years this weekend in the division five final against Corunna.

GR Catholic Central makes another trip to Ford Field

The Cougars shut out Frankenmuth in the semifinals this past weekend, but head coach Todd Kolster said that they didn't play a complete game.

"We didn't play very good, or do a lot of things well in that semi final game. But certainly the score would show that we dominated that game. So I think we left things out there on both sides of the football. You can learn a lot from that and that's always been our, hey we have a standard that we live up to. This is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it. And it doesn't matter if it's game one, game 13 or game 14 this is our expectation," said Kolster

GRCC is 12-1 this season with their only loss coming against Chicago Loyola Academy in week one. They narrowly beat West Catholic in the regional final two weeks ago, 30-28, to send them to the semifinal.

The championship game is set for 4pm on Sunday November, 26th at Ford Field in Detroit.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

