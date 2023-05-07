Cougars boys lacrosse roll past OLSM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys lacrosse beat Orchard Lake St. Mary's on Saturday 16-5. The Cougars had seven different players score during this game. Ryan Eastland led the way with six goals. Connor Wolf had three, Ryder Mulvey and Keaton Davis had two a piece. Raef Goosen, Kellen Russel-Dixon and Teddy Gilbert all scored a goal as well.

The Cougars will travel to play Grandville on Tuesday, May 9th at 6:45pm.

