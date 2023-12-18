GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cornerstone University will host their 26th annual holiday basketball tournament starting on December 18th. Athletic director and tournament director Aaron Sagraves says that they try to pull some of the best talent from across the state.

Cornerstone hosts 26th annual holiday basketball tournament

"That's what we try to do. We try to get people from the west Michigan community to showcase West Michigan basketball, which is some of the best basketball in the state of Michigan," said Aaron Sagraves.

The tournament will start with a marquee matchup as Grand Rapids Christian boys will take on Grand Rapids Catholic Central Monday night at 7pm. That is followed by Hudsonville vs. South Christian on Tuesday night.

We will also have coverage of the tournament each night on Fox 17.

