Coopersville offensive line, new quarterback are prepping for another playoff appearance

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville finished 7-4 last season, their best record in the last six years but they're striving for more.

Coopersville offensive line, new quarterback are prepping for another playoff apperance

The Broncos had a 4th place finish in the OK Blue behind West Catholic, Fruitport and Unity Christian. They made the playoffs and won the home playoff game against Cedar Springs before falling to West Catholic in the district final.

They hope that their experience up front will help lead the way while they have a new quarterback under center.

"I wouldn't say that it's pressure really. I'm just excited to do it. I've been doing it my whole life so I think that I could do it. Colton (Bosch) was always there to mentor me and guide me. He helped me get to the point that I'm at now so I feel ready," said junior quarterback Beau Harris.

Coopersville returns three starters to the offensive line this season. Including Northwestern commit, Gabe Vansickle.

"Before that, we didn't really make the playoffs for the last few years. So making the playoffs for the last two years has been really good," said senior offensive lineman Gabe Vansickle.

Ed Kaman is going into his seventh season with the Broncos. Their seven wins last season was the most in one year under his leadership.

"I can't say enough good things about the senior classes that came before these guys. They've kind of set the standard for our program moving forward. I know these kids behind me really want to work at it. They want to set that standard even higher so we're excited to get going," said Ed Kaman.

