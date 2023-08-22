Constantine seeks 5th straight conference title this fall

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Constantine has had a strangle hold on the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore division the last four seasons and the Falcons don't have plans of letting it go this fall.

Constantine chases a 5th straight conference title this fall

"To go out and win five (in a row) would be really good because that would be a proving point to us to let people know that we are a pretty special team," Falcons senior running back and cornerback Isaac Moore said. "And prove that we have a really good coaching staff to be able to win five back-to-back, that is really impressive."

Constantine has 23 winnings seasons the last 24 years and had just one non-winning year since 1990, but the current league title streak is the longest in program history.

"I never saw four coming so five would be unbelievable," 19th-year Falcons head coach Shawn Griffith said. "The kids that are seniors especially, to have that conference championship each of the four years they have played football here, it's a big deal. Guys are pretty focused right now, we do have a pretty tough non-conference slate here in front of us."

It won't be easy, Constantine is replacing its entire backfield from a 9-2 team a year ago. The Falcons think the offensive will be a strength, however.

"Our kids, we're big," Constantine senior tight end and linebacker Bennett Vandenberg said. "Everybody thinks we're small, but we got pretty good size. There is a lot of kids that are like my size, 6-foot, 6-foot three around 200 pounds that can move and are strong, we will will be powerful."

The Falcons open the season Friday night at Detroit Southeastern.

