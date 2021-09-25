Watch
Constantine rolls Parchment to stay unbeaten

Falcons roll on the road.
Posted at 12:34 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 00:34:07-04

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment (3-1) hosted Constantine (4-0) to kick off play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division.

The Panthers and Falcons traded touchdown drives early before Constantine pulled away in the 2nd half.

Final Score: Constantine 64, Parchment 14.

Constantine improves to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the SAC-Valley.

Parchment falls to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the SAC-Valley.

