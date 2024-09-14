Conference play begins for the OK Red as the Blitz dives into week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Week 3 of high school football continues into the second week of September with many teams starting conference play. Here are scores from the games that Fox 17 was at on Friday:

Rockford 37, Grandville 20

South Christian 41, West Catholic 38

Thornapple Kellogg 28, Wayland 22

East Kentwood 41, Caledonia 35

Hudsonville 38, Jenison 6

Unity Christian 44, Forest Hills Eastern 20

Coopersville 35, Lowell 27

Forest Hills Central 17, Forest Hills Northern 14

Hamilton 49, Grand Rapids Union 0

Holland Christian 38, Holland 12

Newaygo 40, Grant 0

Tri-County 48, Morely Stanwood 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 57, Laingsburg 0

Portland 42, Ionia 21

Kenowa Hills 34, Allendale 20

Northview 42, Sparta 14

