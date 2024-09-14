Conference play begins for the OK Red as the Blitz dives into week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Week 3 of high school football continues into the second week of September with many teams starting conference play. Here are scores from the games that Fox 17 was at on Friday:
Rockford 37, Grandville 20
South Christian 41, West Catholic 38
Thornapple Kellogg 28, Wayland 22
East Kentwood 41, Caledonia 35
Hudsonville 38, Jenison 6
Unity Christian 44, Forest Hills Eastern 20
Coopersville 35, Lowell 27
Forest Hills Central 17, Forest Hills Northern 14
Hamilton 49, Grand Rapids Union 0
Holland Christian 38, Holland 12
Newaygo 40, Grant 0
Tri-County 48, Morely Stanwood 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 57, Laingsburg 0
Portland 42, Ionia 21
Kenowa Hills 34, Allendale 20
Northview 42, Sparta 14
