Coming off a season with several close losses, Belding is focused on mentality ahead of new year

Belding focused on mentality in 2022

Belding football has 15 starters returning from last season's 5-5 team.

The Black Knights lost three games by 8 points or less, two in overtime, so they are focused on their mentality as the new season begins.

"You just got to stay strong. That's how it works. You got to be tough mentally," Belding senior offensive and defensive lineman Drew Wilmore said. "We're young, but a lot of experience. Our sophomore year we were undefeated. So we're all seniors now, let's see what we can do."

Nine of those returning starters are on defense.

"Experience is a big deal, in my opinion," fourth year Black Knights head coach Monty Price said. "Last year, we didn't play very good defense and we lost three or four close games due to that fact. So having some of those kids who have been in the fire back as seniors or juniors, is crucial. It's vital for us to take the next step forward."

"We're all very excited on what we can be and what we are going to be," Belding senior offensive and defensive lineman Keagen Deters said. "It's been really a nice offseason, we've worked really hard. We're all excited, ready to hit."

Belding's first game is scheduled for August 26th at Ionia.

