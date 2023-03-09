Comeback story: Lee boys basketball team enjoys best season in years

WYOMING, Mich. — The Lee boys basketball program had 11 straight losing seasons before this year when the Legends won 19 games and the Alliance League title.

"Accepting the job two years ago, me and my coaching realized that we had to come in and reshape the culture," Legends head coach Dominic Shannon said. "It's been a long time and we have Lee being competitive and just having fun where the athletic program is really booming."

One-on-one with Lee boys basketball coach Dominic Shannon before the district semifinal game at Godwin Heights

The team went a perfect 8-0 in Alliance league play winning the school's first conference championship in boys basketball since 1990.

Lee lost to Godwin Heights in the district tournament on Wednesday 83-80 in overtime despite 27 points from Marc Whitfield and 16 from Joe Russau.

Godwin Heights 83, Wyoming Lee 80

Still, the Legends had one of the best seasons the program has seen in many years and will have much to look forward to in the future.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter