Climax-Scotts holds off Colon in #YerbyStrong Game

CLIMAX, Mich. — The Climax-Scotts and Colon communities came together on Tuesday night to honor Steve Yerby, a longtime custodian at Climax-Scotts high school for 20 years who is battling cancer yet again.

Both the boys and girls varsity teams met Yerby at center court for a photo prior to the boys games and also honored all cancer survivors during pregame.

It was all a part of the annual Carol Vick Memorial as the communities rally to prove that nobody fights alone.

In the boys basketball game, Climax-Scotts would hold off Colon, 56-50 led by a 21-point performance from junior Jackson Lawrence.

The Panthers improve to 6-0 in conference play as well as 6-0 on the season while the Magi fall to 3-2 in the SCAA and 5-2 overall.