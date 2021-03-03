Menu

Climax-Scotts holds off Colon in #YerbyStrong Game

Panthers remain unbeaten during emotional night
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Climax-Scotts and Colon come together for #YerbyStrong game
Posted at 11:45 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 23:45:27-05

CLIMAX, Mich. — The Climax-Scotts and Colon communities came together on Tuesday night to honor Steve Yerby, a longtime custodian at Climax-Scotts high school for 20 years who is battling cancer yet again.

Both the boys and girls varsity teams met Yerby at center court for a photo prior to the boys games and also honored all cancer survivors during pregame.

It was all a part of the annual Carol Vick Memorial as the communities rally to prove that nobody fights alone.

In the boys basketball game, Climax-Scotts would hold off Colon, 56-50 led by a 21-point performance from junior Jackson Lawrence.

The Panthers improve to 6-0 in conference play as well as 6-0 on the season while the Magi fall to 3-2 in the SCAA and 5-2 overall.

