CHAMPS: Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls lacrosse wins the Division 2 state title

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls lacrosse caps off a perfect season with a Division 2 state championship win over Country Day. The Cougars finish the season 23-0.

In the first quarter, Lily Engstrom had a beautiful pass to Sarah Rott right in front of the net for the Cougars first goal and to tie the game 1-1. Right before the break, Kate Marshall ripped a shot in the back of the net to put Catholic Central up at the half 7-4. It was a tie game late in the fourth quarter, Claire Marossi scored the game-winning goal, which was her second of the game, to give the Cougars the lead for good.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central captures the state title with a 10-9 over Country Day.

