Championship-level efforts by our Blitz Boss candidates

WEST MICHIGAN — With the end of the 2024 regular season even closer, high school football teams don't have time to waste to define their story. On Friday, many student-athletics performed at a high-level in hopes of a fantastic finish.

Here's the nominees for the Blitz Boss of week 7:



West Catholic QB Grady Augustyn who threw for 2 TDs and ran for 1 more

Northview Kicker Carlos Sanchez and the whole Wildcat defense for their 12-3 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Montague RB Devlin Dean ran for 341 yards and 5 TDs in the Wildcats' 70-64 win

Voting is open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15. Make your decision below.

